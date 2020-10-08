Home

Victor WARD

Victor WARD Notice
WARD

Victor (Vic)

Passed away suddenly on 1st October 2020 aged 74 years at King's Mill Hospital, Mansfield. Much loved husband to Judy, dear father to Anita, Mark and Justin and father in law to Danny and Penny. A wonderful grandpa to Jihan, Mohamed & Melissa, Scott, Dominic, Abbie-Mae, Owen and Georgina and great-grandad to Lola and Ralph. We all love and miss you so much. God Bless xxx. Further details can be obtained from E Gill & Sons Tel: 01636 677461
Published in Newark Advertiser on Oct. 8, 2020
