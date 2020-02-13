Home

Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
13:30
Gedling Crematorium
Of Woodborough. Sadly passed away Thursday 30th January 2020 aged 85 years. Beloved Husband of Patricia, Father to Susan, Peter and Lena, Grandfather to Mollie-Mae. Funeral Service to be held at Gedling Crematorium on Monday 24th February 2020 at 1.30pm. Family flowers only, by request, but donations, if desired, will be collected after the service for The British Red Cross and The Nottinghamshire Hospice, without whom Geoff could not have spent his final days at home. For Further details contactCalverton Funeral Service, 20 St Wilfrids Square, Calverton, Nottingham Tel: 0115 965 5588
Published in Newark Advertiser on Feb. 13, 2020
