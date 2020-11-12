Home

CARTWRIGHT

William Allen known as Allen

passed away on 30th October 2020 in King's Mill Hospital aged 94 years. Loving husband of the late Zephine, much loved father and father in law to Nigel and Denise and dear grandad of Hollie and Rachel. Allen will be sadly missed by his family and friends. Due to current restrictions a private funeral service will take place on Wednesday, 18th November at 11:30 am. Family flowers only please, rather donations in memory of Allen for the Royal Naval Association may be made online at www.egillandsons.co.uk or sent to E Gill and Sons Ltd.
Published in Newark Advertiser on Nov. 12, 2020
