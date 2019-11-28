|
|
HUBBARD William 'Bill'
passed away peacefully in the presence of his family at Newark Hospital on Wednesday 20th November, aged 81 years, after a short illness. Beloved husband of the late Wendy Lillian, father to son Mark and daughter-in-law Julie, son Paul and partner Cheryl, daughter Karen and son-in-law Andy, wonderful grandad to; Kirsty, Jessica, Ben, Oliver, Lewis Molly, Charlie and Lucy. Now at peace, you will always be loved and remembered by all the family and friends. Funeral Service to take place at Ollerton Crematorium on Friday 6th December 2019 at 2.30pm. Family flowers only please, donations if desired, for the British Heart Foundation, may be left at the service or sent to E.Gill & Sons Funeral Directors. Tel: 01636 677461
Published in Newark Advertiser on Nov. 28, 2019