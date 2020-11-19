Home

E Gill & Sons Ltd
Passed away on 16th November 2020, aged 92 years, after a short illness. Loving husband of the late Betty Wilson, and much loved father of Rosie, Robert and Margaret, and their respective families. Due to the current restrictions a private funeral service is being arranged. Family flowers only please. Donations in memory of Allan can be made for Ossington Church. Full details can be obtained from E. Gill and Sons Ltd on 01636 677461 and online at www.egillandsons.co.uk
Published in Newark Advertiser on Nov. 19, 2020
