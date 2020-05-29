Aaron A. Sanders
Granville - Aaron A. Sanders passed away in the afternoon of May 26, 2020 at his home in Granville, Ohio having almost reached age 88. Tuesday was a gloriously beautiful blue-sky day enhanced by gentle breezes that lifted music from choruses of song birds. Mr. Sanders was born May 29, 1932 in Pensacola, Florida to the late Aaron F. Sanders and Myrtle E. (Allen) Sanders. He served his country as a member of the United States Air Force. Captain Sanders participated in Operation Dominic, a joint Department of Defense-Atomic Energy Commission nuclear test series conducted in the Pacific Ocean. He survived ejecting a flaming jet aircraft with a faulty parachute by having the presence of mind to assess the situation and respond. Those that had the pleasure of knowing Aaron are not surprised by this innate ability. Mr. Sanders is a graduate of The University of Michigan and earned a Master of Science from The George Washington University. He was a member of the National Physics Honor Society, Sigma Pi Sigma. He retired from the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) Boulder, Colorado and Gaithersburg, Maryland after a long and distinguished career. He served as leader of the Optical Electronic Metrology Group that advanced optical telecommunications with laser systems. He was a gifted and respected physicist, research scientist and mathematician.
Aaron and his late wife, Norma were enthusiastic outdoor people and lived an active life during retirement in Winter Park, Colorado. Together they especially enjoyed cross-country skiing and fishing reservoirs in Del Rio, Texas and Lake Granby, Colorado. They sought adventure with annual hunting trips to high country elevations. Aaron completed Ride the Rockies, two 400-mile cycling trips on the Natchez Trace Parkway riding a tandem bike, as well as qualifying for the Ironman Triathlon. Inspired by southern roots he mastered a perfection for scratch-made biscuits.
The family is very grateful for many years of compassionate and consultative support from Matthew M. Snyder, M.D.
Mr. Sanders is survived by three children, Cheryl (Charles) Snyder of Granville, Ohio, Keith (Ann) Sanders of Winter Park, Colorado, and Melinda Sanders, of Denver, Colorado, sister Delores McLaughlin of Marietta, Georgia and brother Dr. Alton Sanders (Dr. Ruth Sanders) of Oxford, Ohio. Three grandsons Ryan (Catherine) Snyder of Longwood, Florida, Matthew (Holly) Snyder of Chicago, Illinois, and Aaron L. Sanders of Winter Park, Colorado.
Aaron will be missed, and fondly remembered by his family and friends including his life-long companion, a Martin Acoustic Guitar.
A private memorial service will be held in Fraser, Colorado against the backdrop of the Continental Divide to celebrate the inspirational lives of Mr. and Mrs. Sanders.
Published in Advocate from May 29 to May 31, 2020.