Aaron Arthur Durwin
Granville - A private graveside service will be held for Aaron Arthur "Art" Durwin, 92, of Granville, formerly of Lawrenceburg, Indiana, at Maple Grove Cemetery, Granville with Msgr. Paul P. Enke as celebrant.
A retired real estate broker, Art passed away peacefully Monday, April 20, 2020 at Kendal at Granville. He was born in Hamilton, Ohio to the late John F. and Hilda Durwin.
An Army veteran, Art served in Europe during WWII. He was a graduate of Xavier University and enjoyed attending his 50 year class reunion with his fellow alumni. He founded Durwin Real Estate with his wife and partner of 61 years, Ruth C. Durwin, who died in 2019.
Art was a man of faith and former member of St. Lawrence Church in Lawrenceburg, Indiana, where he was a regular usher and active parishioner. He also served as Grand Knight of the Msgr. William Kreis Council #1231 of the Knights of Columbus. Most recently he was a member of St. Edward the Confessor Church in Granville.
Civically minded, Art served on Village Council in Greendale, Indiana and helped to create the Greendale Garden Club. He enjoyed antiquing and flea markets, dancing with his wife, gardening, and was privileged to sing with world championship Southern Gateway Chorus and also to sing "Barbershop" with that group at Carnegie Hall in 1993.
Art will be remembered as a friendly gentleman who was adventurous, outgoing, thrifty, and personable. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather.
Surviving are his daughters and sons-in-law, Elizabeth and Michael McCroskey, Mary Esther Durwin, and Jane and Lew Ludwig; grandchildren, Angela, Matthew, Emily and Branden Jeromchek, Regan, Amanda, Lauren and Erik Johnson, Tanner, Eric, Jessica, Rachel, and Bjorn; and great grandchildren, Connor and Elizabeth.
In addition to his parents and wife, Art was preceded in death by his brother, John Durwin Jr.; and sister, Loren Fishwick.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Vincent De Paul, C/O The Church of St. Edward the Confessor, 785 Newark Granville Rd., Granville, OH 43023 or to Knights of Columbus Council #1231 C/O St. Lawrence Church, 542 Walnut St, Lawrenceburg, IN 47025.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.mcpeekhoekstra.com. Additional tokens of sympathy for the family may be sent to the funeral home.
Published in the Advocate from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2020