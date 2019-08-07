Services
Reed-Egan Funeral Home - Newark
141 Green Wave Dr
Newark, OH 43055
(740) 344-6106
Ada Marie Hayes


1930 - 2019
Ada Marie Hayes Obituary
Ada Marie Hayes

Newark - Ada Marie Hayes, 88, of Newark, passed away Saturday, July 27, 2019 at a local nursing home. She was born November 19, 1930 in Perry County, Ohio to the late Frank and Vivian (Spurbeck) Dickerson.

Ada is survived by her son, David Speelman; daughters Janet Littleton and Sandy (Mike) Layman, seven grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

In addition to her parents, Ada was preceded in death by her husband Frank Hayes; son, James Speelman, Jr.; granddaughter, Jessica Speelman; siblings, Helen (Winn) Morrow, Florabelle (Denver) Danielson, Wavelene (Bud) Shaner, Wilford (Maxine) Dickerson, Floyd (Grace) Dickerson, and Herman (Dorothy) Dickerson.

Per Ada's request, there will be no public services observed. Reed-Egan Funeral Home, 141 Green Wave Drive, Newark, is assisting the family. To share your memory of Ada or leave a condolence for the family, please visit www.reedegan.com
Published in the Advocate on Aug. 7, 2019
