Ada Thompson
Utica - Calling hours for Ada Thompson, 85, of Utica will be held 1:00-4:00 pm, Saturday, May 11, 2019 at Law-Baker Funeral Home, 34 N. Main St., Utica. Private committal will take place at Bell Cemetery.
Mrs. Thompson passed away May 6, 2019 at OSU Hospital, Columbus surrounded by her loving family. She was born October 1, 1933 in Utica, to the late George R. and Grace (Neighbarger) Cooksey.
Ada loved her grandchildren. She enjoyed cooking, baking pies and sewing. Ada and her husband, Dave enjoyed traveling and spent several winters in Florida with their tractor pulling family. She retired from the family farm and fertilizer business in 2007. She was a member of N.F.O.
Ada is survived by her daughters and sons-in-law, Nancy and Steven Weber of Granville, Peggy and Duane Jenkins of Utica; grandchildren, Jacki (Todd) Bennett and Brent Jenkins, great-grandsons, Nolan, Chase and Wyatt Bennett; nieces and nephew, Marion Cooksey, Jeanne Grothaus , Ross (Lori) Cooksey.
She is preceded in death by husband of 60 years, L. David Thompson who passed away May 3, 2010; brother, Bill (Emily) Cooksey; sister, Alice Lange; nephew, Jim Clark.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Ada's memory to Bell Cemetery Assn., c/o Janice Rice, 4356 Johnstown-Utica Rd., Johnstown, OH 43031.
Published in the Advocate on May 8, 2019