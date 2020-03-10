Services
Vensil & Chute Funeral Homes
110 Third Street
Frazeysburg, OH 43822
(740) 828-3301
Adabelle McQueen
Calling hours
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Vensil & Chute Funeral Homes
110 Third Street
Frazeysburg, OH 43822
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
10:00 AM
Vensil & Chute Funeral Homes
110 Third Street
Frazeysburg, OH 43822
Burial
Following Services
Frazeysburg Cemetery
Frazeysburg, OH
Adabelle McQueen

Adabelle McQueen Obituary
Adabelle McQueen

Frazeysburg - Adabelle M. McQueen, 89, formerly of Church Road, Frazeysburg, Ohio passed away Sunday, March 8, 2020 at Flint Ridge Nursing Home in Newark, Ohio where she was a resident since November 2019.

Born March 31, 1930 in Fallsbury Township of Licking County, Ohio, she was a daughter of the late Everett and Inez (Ashcraft) Mizer. In addition to her parents, Adabelle was preceded in death by her loving husband of 55 years, Isaac T. McQueen and her beloved sister, Elma Graham.

Adabelle is survived by her daughter and son in-law, Karen and Lou Ashcraft; a son and daughter in-law, Gary and Bonni McQueen; six grandchildren, Robert Ashcraft, Amy Moore, Bill (Courtney) Ashcraft, Tanya (Brian) Finney, Tara (Wesley) Schlosser and Tristan McQueen; ten great grandchildren; many nieces and nephews and a sister in-law, Saundra McQueen.

Adabelle, was a homemaker and life-long member of Mt. Pleasant Christian Church; a member of the Women's Missionary Society of the church for 30 years and a Past Worthy Matron of Wakatomika Chapter, Order of Eastern Star. She will be remembered for her quick wit, sense of humor and her card and telephone ministry.

Calling hours will be 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, March 12, 2020 at the Frazeysburg Chapel of Vensil & Chute Funeral Home, 110 West Third Street.

Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m. Friday, March 13, 2020 at the funeral home with Pastor Karl Hoffman officiating. Burial will be in Frazeysburg Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Capital City Hospice, 2800 Corporate Exchange Drive; Suite 170, Columbus, Ohio 43231 or to Mt. Pleasant Christian Church, Care of: Cindy Nethers, 8491 Church Road, Frazeysburg, Ohio 43822.
Published in the Advocate from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020
