Law-Baker Funeral Home - Utica
34 North Main St. PO Box 456
Utica, OH 43080
740-892-2141
Calling hours
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
1:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Perry Chapel Baptist Church
19476 Twp. Rd. 380
Warsaw, OH
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Perry Chapel Baptist Church
19476 Twp. Rd. 380
Warsaw, OH
Frazeysburg - A funeral service for Adam A. Harris, 32 of Frazeysburg, will be held at 11:00 am, Friday, March 15, 2019 at Perry Chapel Baptist Church, 19476 Twp. Rd. 380, Warsaw with Pastor Matt Schwartz officiating. Burial will follow in Mount Zion Cemetery.

Friends may call Thursday, March 14, 2019, 1:00-7:00 pm at the church.

Adam passed away March 10, 2019 as the result of a motor vehicle accident. He was born August 29, 1986 to Rodney and Cindy (Higgins) Harris in Newark, OH.

In addition to his parents he is survived by his sister, Rachel Harris of Frazeysburg; brother, Austin Harris of Howard; nieces, Natalie, Peyton and Quinn; grandpa, Robert (Rachel) Harris; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, friends and honorary nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Helen Harris, Jack Higgins and Carolyn Higgins; uncles, Jed and Ted Higgins, and his beloved copilot, Cletus.

Adam will be greatly missed. He was loved by all who knew him. He had a zest for life that was contagious and will live on through his family and friends.

He was a machinist at Ariel, an avid outdoorsman, enjoyed hunting, fishing racing go-carts and booze cruising in his side by side. Adam was a member of NRA and NWTF Muskingum Valley Chapter.

To sign an online guest book, visit www.law-bakerfuneralhome.com.

Law-Baker Funeral Home, 34 N. Main St., Utica is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in the Advocate on Mar. 12, 2019
