Adam L. Clifton, Sr.
Thornville - A funeral service for Adam L. Clifton, Sr., 91, of Thornville will be held at 1:00 pm on Friday, March 6, 2020 at Brucker-Kishler Funeral Home, 985 N. 21st St., Newark with Pastor Wally McLaughlin officiating. Entombment will follow at Newark Memorial Gardens with military honors provided by the Licking County Veteran's Alliance. The family will receive friends from 11:00-1:00 pm prior to the funeral service. A masonic service will begin at 1:00 pm.
Mr. Clifton passed away on February 28, 2020 at the Selma Markowitz Center. He was born on November 25, 1928 in Camden-On-Gauley, WV.
Adam was a U.S. Army Veteran during the Korean Conflict and received two Purple Hearts. He retired from Rockwell after 35+ years. He also worked at BMY and Honda. He was a member of the Thornville AMVETS Post #51 and Hebron Masonic Lodge #116 F&AM. He enjoyed small engine repairs and tinkering and fixing things.
He is survived by his son, Adam Clifton, Jr.; daughter, Janet Bartholow; grandchildren, Michelle (Dan) Swallow, Adam E. (Amy) Clifton, Melissa Dawn (Paul) Romano, Cathy (Andy) Wilson and Cheri (Harry) Williams; twelve great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and niece, Diane (Mike) Scheider.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Billie G. (Giles) Clifton; father, Owen Clifton; mother, Ellen (Red) Bird; brother, Owen Clifton; sister, Mary Wilson; and daughter-in-law, Joyce Ann Clifton.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Hospice of Central Ohio, P.O. Box 430, Newark, OH, 43058-0430 or , 7720 Rivers Edge Dr Ste 126, Columbus, OH, 43235.
Published in the Advocate from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2020