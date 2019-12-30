|
Adeline Anita Cost
NEWARK - A funeral service for Adeline Anita Cost, 85, of Newark, will be held at 1:00 pm Monday, January 6, 2019, at Brucker and Kishler Funeral Home, with Gus Andrews officiating. Burial will follow in Wilson Cemetery. Family will receive friends from 12 to 1 pm Monday, prior to the service at the funeral home, 985 N. 21st St. Newark.
Adeline passed away December 29, 2019, at Middleton Senior Living in Granville. She was born August 8, 1934, in Frazeysburg, OH., to the late James Clair and Doris Dorothy (Cullison) Martin.
Adeline was a member of Licking Valley Church of Christ. She was a very loving person and was a friend to all she ever met. She was a caregiver to her husband and enjoyed gardening and being a homemaker.
She is survived by her nephew, Bill (Karen) Cost of Newark, and sister-in-law, Rose Cost of Newark.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John L. Cost, and daughter, Brenda S. Cost.
Published in the Advocate from Dec. 30, 2019 to Jan. 2, 2020