|
|
Agnes E. (Gorius) Storer
Heath - A Mass of Christian Burial celebrating the life of Agnes E. (Gorius) Storer, 78, of Heath, will be held at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church, 10:30 A.M., Saturday, December 21, 2019, with Fr. Edward Keck as celebrant. Interment will follow in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery.
Agnes, a lifelong parishioner of St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church, died at her home on Wednesday, December 18, 2019. She was born in Newark, Ohio on September 30, 1941 to the late Paul E. and Elizabeth E. (Shea) Gorius.
A 1960 graduate of Newark Catholic High School, Agnes was retired from State Farm Insurance where she worked for 20 years. Prior to this, Agnes worked 20 years as a teller with Park National Bank.
Agnes had many lifelong friends and enjoyed the countless luncheons celebrated with them over the years. She was devoted to her family and cherished the time spent with them, whatever the occasion.
She will be greatly missed by her daughters, Lori (Ed) Romshe and Julie (Brian) Spellman; her grandchildren, Kimberly, Elizabeth, and Joseph Romshe; Christian (Tasha Geer), Grant and Gabe Spellman; her brothers, Dan Gorius and Michael (Karin) Gorius; brother-in-law, James Lieber; sister-in-law, Judy Gorius; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Agnes was preceded in death by her grandson, Brock Allen Spellman; her brothers, Paul, John, and Jim Gorius; her sister, Elizabeth "Sissy" Lieber; and sister-in-law, Rose Ann Gorius.
Friends and family may call from 4-7 P.M., Friday, December 20, 2019, at the REED-EGAN FUNERAL HOME, 141 Green Wave Drive, Newark, where a Vigil Service will be held at 6:30 P.M.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials in Agnes' name be made to the Foundation for Hospice of Central Ohio, P.O. Box 430, Newark, Ohio 43058; or to a .
Published in the Advocate from Dec. 18 to Dec. 19, 2019