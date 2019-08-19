Services
Brucker & Kishler Funeral Home
985 North 21st Street
Newark, OH 43055
740-366-3343
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
11:30 AM
Christian Life Center
665 Linnville Rd SE
Heath, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Aiesha Bradley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Aiesha Bradley


1999 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Aiesha Bradley Obituary
Aiesha Bradley

Heath - Aiesha Rhonda Faye White Bradley, age 20, of Heath, went home to be with her Lord on Wednesday, August 14, 2019. She was born on February 19, 1999 in Los Angeles, California. She was adopted out of foster care in October 2003.

A memorial service will be held at 11:30am on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at Christian Life Center, 665 Linnville Rd SE, Heath, OH 43056.

Aiesha enjoyed listening to all types of music. She was best known for the love and passion she put into dancing and praising the Lord. All who met Aiesha would soon fall in love with her sweet and kind nature and love for wanting to touch your hand or sit next to you.

Aiesha is survived by her mother, Almeta Bradley; siblings, Anibel Bradley, Anthony Martinez-Bradley, Andrew Bradley, and Aricjose Martinez-Bradley; grandfather, Isaac (Darbin) White; aunt, Alicia (Noah) Frazier; uncle, Andra (Jay) White; as well as a host of extended family and friends.

Aiesha is preceded in death by her grandmother, Nancy Price.

To sign an online guestbook, please visit www.brucker-kishlerfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Advocate on Aug. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Aiesha's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Brucker & Kishler Funeral Home
Download Now