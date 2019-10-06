|
Aimee Louise (Stuart) Busdieker
Aimee Louise (Stuart) Busdieker, 97, passed away peacefully with family by her side at Ohio Living Mount Pleasant in Monroe, Ohio, on September 18, 2019. She was born on December 14, 1921, to the late Frank Douglas Stuart and Margaret (Veling) Stuart. Aimee grew up in Newark, Ohio, and graduated from Newark High School in 1939.
She was predeceased by her loving husband of 38 years, Gene (R.E.) Lowey, Jr. and second husband of 22 years, Harold S. Busidieker, Sr.
Aimee attended Denison University in Ohio on a full scholarship and was a top student, double majoring in English and Math. Aimee met Gene Lowey when they both were serving as subcontractors for the US Navy during WWII and got married in April 1945.
An avid tennis player, golfer and bowler for most of her life, until she finally had to give them up in her late 80s. Even at 95 years old, she would still complete the Crossword Puzzle and the Jumble from the daily newspaper in 30 minutes every day! She always had a smile on her face.
Aimee is predeceased by her two older siblings, Mary Margaret (Handel) Snyder, and Arthur Handel. She was also predeceased by her oldest child, Michael Eugene Lowey.
She is survived by her two adult children - Patricia (Lowey) Marder and Tom Lowey - and four grandchildren - Steve Siple, Linda (Siple) Hilterbrandt, Aimee (Lowey) Capra and Christie (Lowey) Silverstein - and 10 great grandchildren.
A celebration of life will take place at a later date at the convenience of her family.
Published in the Advocate on Oct. 6, 2019