Alan K. Hall
Newark - A Mass of Christian Burial celebrating the life of Alan Kenneth Hall, 64, of Newark, will be held at the Church of the Blessed Sacrament, 10:30 A.M., Monday, January 20, 2020, with Fr. Anthony Lonzo as celebrant. Interment will follow in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery.
Alan, a graduate of Newark High School, died Thursday, January 16, 2020, at the Selma Markowitz Care Center of Hospice of Central Ohio with family and friends by his side. He was born December 11, 1955, to the late A. Kenneth and Ruth Anne (Murphy) Hall.
Alan was a gentle, caring soul with a deep faith in Christ, for which he was always eager to share with others. He was a parishioner of the Church of the Blessed Sacrament and a member of Fruit of The Vine prayer group at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church, Newark.
Currently retired, Alan held many jobs throughout his life, most notably with Licking Soil and Water Conservation District, the Buzz Inn in Hebron, and Anomatic. He was an avid fisherman and knife collector. As a handyman, Alan was also a skilled draftsman, woodworker, and modeler, all of which he performed with great precision and detail. Alan loved to tell good, clean jokes that would always be followed by his hearty laughter.
Alan will be greatly missed by his Aunts, Marylin Joan (Murphy) Evans and Evelyn (Hall) Oberfield; special friends, Sue Miller, Linda Miller Whitlock and Belinda Goings; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
Friends and family may call at the REED-EGAN FUNERAL HOME, 141 Green Wave Drive, Newark, 2-4 P.M. Sunday, January 19, 2020.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to the Church of the Blessed Sacrament, 394 E. Main Street, Newark, Ohio 43055.
Published in the Advocate from Jan. 17 to Jan. 18, 2020