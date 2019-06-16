|
Alayne Kay Payne
Newark - Alayne Kay Payne, 78, of Newark, Ohio, formerly of Shadyside, OH died June 11, 2019, in Pittsburgh, Pa.
Alayne was born May 25, 1941, in Bellaire, OH., a daughter of the late David W. Dodds and Sarah Lay Dodds Ross.
She retired as Adult Education Coordinator from the Licking County Joint Vocational School and worked briefly at the Pentagon. She was a 1959 graduate from Shadyside High School, a graduate from Ohio University, and a Presbyterian by faith.
In addition to her mother and father, she was preceded in death by her Step-Father Brooklyn Ross.
Surviving are her husband, Russell Payne, two daughters, Jackie (Eric) Frankle of Pittsburgh. PA., and Dawn Greene of Mt. Lebanon, PA., a sister, Carol Burkhart of Plain City, OH, Grandchildren; Jacob McGuffin, Quentin Hull, Grayson, and Graham Frankle, Abigail, Tiffany, and Kendra Greene.
Family and friends will be received from 5 pm -7 pm Monday at the Bauknecht-Altmeyer Funeral Homes and Crematory, 3900 Central Avenue, Shadyside, Ohio and on Tuesday from noon until time of funeral service at 1 p.m.
Interment follows at Powhatan Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the A.L.S. Association @TMCFunding.com
Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.Bauknecht-Altmeyer.com
Published in the Advocate on June 16, 2019