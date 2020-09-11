1/
Albert Call
{ "" }
Albert Call

Newark - Albert Lee Call, 83 of Newark, Ohio died Monday, September 7, 2020 at his home.

He was born October 14, 1936 in Asco, WV, a son of the late Alva Call, Sr. and Emma Mitchell Call.

Albert was a retired coal miner from North American Coal Company's Powhatan #4 mine and a member of Christian Life Center Apostolic Church in Newark.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by 5 brothers, Alva Call, Jr., Charles David Call, Arthur Call, Ray Call, and Theodore Call; a sister, Martha Ann Saffell.

Surviving are three children, Amber (Charles) Beaver of Cameron, Ohio, Al Call of Nashport, Ohio, and Ruth Call of Newark, Ohio; his ex-wife and mother of his children, Eva Hughes of Newark; a brother, Cecil Call of Powhatan Point, Ohio; a sister, Letha Mae Penyak of Powhatan Point; 6 grandchildren, April (Joshua) Kinney, Ashley (Bradley) Davis, Austin Call, Hannah Call, Khylie Bennett, and Megan Call; 10 great grandchildren; many nieces and nephews.

Friends will be received on Tuesday at the Powhatan Cemetery Chapel in Powhatan Point, Ohio from 1 p.m. until time of service at 2 p.m. with Wayne Clark officiating. Burial will immediately follow in Powhatan Cemetery.

Toothman Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

Memorial contributions may be made to the family c/o Toothman Funeral Home, P.o. Box 41, St. Clairsville, OH 43950.




Published in Advocate from Sep. 11 to Sep. 12, 2020.
