Albert Thomas Stout
NEWARK - A private service will be held for Albert Thomas Stout, 87, of Newark, who passed away May 22, 2020, at his residence. He was born April 25, 1933, in Trenton, NJ, to the late Albert C. and Dorothy L. (Lloyd) Stout.
Albert retired from Big Bear. He was an Air Force veteran and a member of the Toboso United Methodist Church.
He is survived by his children, Richard (Jeanette) Parlier of Newark, Diana (Mike) Brubaker of IL, Renita (Greg) Boring of Columbus, Dennis Stout of Columbus, and Robert Stout of Newark; twelve grandchildren, and fourteen great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Corinna M. (King) Stout; sister, Dollie, and daughter-in-law, Kim Stout.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Toboso United Methodist Church, 2364 Gratiot Rd. SE Newark, Ohio 43056 or to Licking County Dog Warden, 544 Dog Leg Rd. Heath, Ohio 43056.
Published in the Advocate from May 27 to May 28, 2020