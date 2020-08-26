1/1
Alexander Andrew Anderson
Alexander Andrew Anderson

HEATH - A graveside service for Alexander Andrew Anderson, 29, of Heath, will be held at 2:30 p.m. Monday at Newark Memorial Gardens Cemetery, with Pastor Dave Pennington officiating. Alex passed away August 23, 2020. He was born December 2, 1990, in Newark to Richy Anderson and Deborah (McClain) Goodin.

Alex was a 2009 graduate of Mt. Vernon High School and attended Defiance College. Alex loved his family and was a wonderful brother and uncle. In his younger years he enjoyed playing sports. He was a huge sports fan of the Cleveland Browns, Buckeyes, and the Cleveland Indians. Alex had a big heart.

He is survived by his mother, Deborah (McClain) Goodin of Heath; father, Richy (Sherry) Anderson of Mt. Vernon; siblings, Jessica (Joseph) Wiley of Heath, Becki (Ray) Allgood of Blacklick, Anthony Anderson of Heath, Danielle (Shane) Furnis of Fredericktown, Nichol (Jerako) Salva of Mt. Vernon, and Timothy (Samantha) Redmond of Fredericktown; maternal grandfather, Fred (Fran) McClain of Pataskala; nieces and nephews, Kordell, Chloe, Kylynne, Jason, Emma, Tristen, Aislynn, Owen, Arwen, Jerako, Oliver, Gabby, Lili, Addie, Ava, Scarlett, and Luna; great-nephew, Jaxon; great-niece, Raeghan, and numerous aunts and uncles.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Betty McClain; paternal grandparents, Paul "Odie" and Dorothy "Dottie" Anderson, and stepdad, Jack Goodin.

To sign an online guest book, please visit www.brucker-kishlerfuneralhome.com.






Published in Advocate from Aug. 26 to Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Brucker & Kishler Funeral Home
985 North 21st Street
Newark, OH 43055
740-366-3343
