Alfred A. Frungillo



GRANVILLE - Alfred A. Frungillo, 97, resident of Kendal of Granville, passed away March 21, 2019 with his loved ones and friends surrounding him. "Al" was born December 1, 1921, in Wellsville, NY, to the late Thomas and Alice (Tarantine) Frungillo. Burial was at Maple Grove Cemetery in Granville, OH on March 25, 2019.



Al proudly served in the US Navy during WWII and was stationed in the Panama Canal Zone where he met his wife Dorothy Laurie. Following his military service, he worked at Gentile Defense Electronics Supply Center in Dayton, OH. He moved to Heath, OH in 1962 and was a member of the advance team that built the Newark Air Force Station. As Aircraft Division Chief in 1973, he retired, receiving the Meritorious Civilian Award from the US Air Force. He and his wife Dottie moved to Florida where they were both avid golfers. Sadly Dottie passed away in 1990. They were married for 45 years.



Al enjoyed playing and watching golf, watching Norte Dame football, putting together models and loved eating a good meal with family and friends.



Al is survived by his daughter Joanna Gabriel of Seattle, WA, his daughter Paula Martin and her husband Robert of Westwood, MA, granddaughter Amy Klinger and her husband Adam of Pickerington, OH and his grandson Andy Smutylo of Granville, OH. He is also survived by his sisters Marie Herrmann, Alita Weaver, Pat Holcomb and brother Vince Frungillo. His sister Minnie Silverio preceded him in death in 2014.



Later in life he met and enjoyed many years with Carolyn Martin, who sadly passed away in 2005. He is survived by her children, Debbie (Rick) Queen, Kellie (Woody) Woodruff and Keith (Debbie) Martin and their children.



He met a wonderful friend, Emma Richard, and had many years together before her sad passing in 2012. He is survived by her children, Peter Richard, Paul Richard, Pam Keth, Patty Wiggins, Susan Richard, their children and her dog "Buddy".



It meant so much to him that Carolyn's and Emma's children never forgot him and continued to be present in his life until his passing.



Al also leaves special friend Lynn Lavery and her family who were such a great help to him over many years.



The family would like to thank Dr. John Weigand, Caryn Gorby NP and Summer Black RN who took such good care and were loved so very much by Al. Thank you to Kendal of Granville and to each and every nurse, aide and all the friends who cared so lovingly and became our family too. There are no words to express the gratitude we will always feel.



We would also like to thank Hospice of Central Ohio. Your kindness and care will never be forgotten.



The family suggests memorial donations be made to Caring Friends Fund at Kendal of Granville 2158 Columbus Rd. Granville, OH 43023 or Hospice of Central Ohio PO Box 430 Newark, OH 43058-0430.



To sign an online guest book, please visit www.brucker-kishlerfunerlhome.com. Published in the Advocate on Apr. 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary