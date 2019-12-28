|
|
Alfreda E. Grady
Newark - A funeral service for Alfreda E. Grady, 81, of Newark will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, January 3, 2020 at Brucker-Kishler Funeral Home, 985 N. 21st St., Newark with Pastor Wally McLaughlin officiating. Burial will follow at Newark Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends from 4:00-6:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 2, 2020 at Brucker-Kishler Funeral Home.
Mrs. Grady passed away on December 27, 2019 at OSU Medical Center. She was born on November 8, 1938 in Newark to the late James and Daisy Delancey.
Alfreda retired from K-Mart. She enjoyed bowling, gambling and watching the Cleveland Indians.
She is survived by her husband of 61 years, Ronald E. Grady, Sr.; sons, Johnny Grady and Ronnie (Dottie) Grady, Jr., grandchildren, J.C. Grady, Cody (Katelyn) Grady, Kellie (Josh) Brokaw and Dakota Grady; great-grandchildren, Kaydence, Dominic, Braelyn, Asa and Riley; brother, John (Nancy) Delancey; brother-in-law, Elwood Grady; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by brothers, Herbert, James, Charles and Leslie Delancey; and sister, Virginia Delancey.
Memorial contributions can be made to the , 5555 Frantz Rd., Dublin, OH, 43017.
To sign an online guestbook please visit www.brucker-kishlerfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Advocate from Dec. 28 to Dec. 30, 2019