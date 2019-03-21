Allen L. Colbert



NEWARK - A funeral service for Allen L. Colbert, Sr., 72, of Newark, will be held at 9 a.m. Saturday at Brucker and Kishler Funeral Home, with Thelma Cohagen officiating. Burial will follow in Brushy Fork cemetery. Family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home, 985 N. 21st St. Newark, where an Elks service will begin at 5 p.m.



Al passed away March 19, 2019, surrounded by his loved ones at his residence. He was born March 21, 1946, in Willard, Ohio, to Marilyn Clark and the late Stanley Colbert, Sr.



Al retired after 37 ½ years from Owens Corning Fiberglass. He also worked for Lowes, Roots and Shoots, and John Edward Price. He was a member of Elks Lodge #391.



In addition to his mother, he is survived by his wife, Linda K. (Drumm) Colbert; son, Allen (Holly) Colbert, Jr. of Newark; daughters, Jenifer (John) Starling of Chillicothe, and Michelle (John) McPherson of Newark; siblings, Stanley (Darlene) Colbert, Jr. of Pataskala, Jackie Long-Schweitzer of Newark, Clifton (Toni) Ford of Gallipolis, Gene Clark of CA, and Debbie Clark of CO; grandchildren, Alicia (Alan) Leasure of GA, Amanda (Joseph) Pastorious of Newark, Shanda Spires of Newark, Nathaniel (Rene) Colbert of Glenford, Dustin (Brooke) McPherson of NC, Sinjin Colbert of Newark, and Peyton Colbert of Newark; twelve great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews, and special friends, Bill Crist, Pat Mulligan, and Roger and Thelma Cohagen.



In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by six sisters; one great-grandson, and his step-father.



In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Heartland Hospice.



To sign an online guest book, please visit www.brucker-kishlerfuneralhome.com. Published in the Advocate on Mar. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary