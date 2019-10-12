|
Allen Pack
Pataskala - Allen Pack, 88, of Pataskala, Ohio went home to be with his savior on October 11, 2019. He was born October 09, 1931 in Drift, Kentucky to his parents Aaron and Nova Pack. Allen's talent and love for bluegrass began at the early age of 13 years old, especially his mandolin. Allen is a proud U.S. Army Veteran who served his country in the Korean War from 1950-1953. He is survived by his loving wife of 65 years Joyce Pack; daughter, Denise (John) Woods; grandchildren, Jennifer (Robert) Stamper, Jason (April) Fravel, and Leslie (Pat) Fravel; great-grandchildren, Michaela Stamper, Alyssa Fravel, Jase Fravel, and Nate Fravel; siblings, Eugene Pack, Eva Mullins, Ann Robinson, and a host of other friends, family, and loved ones. Allen is preceded in death by his parents Aaron and Nova Pack; and siblings, Virgie Stumbo, Johnny Pack, Woodrow Pack, Sherman Pack, and Rebecca Hamilton. Calling hours will be held Saturday October 19, 2019 from 9:00-10:00 am at KAUBER-FRALEY FUNERAL HOME 289 S. Main St. Pataskala, Ohio 43062. The funeral service will begin at 10:00 am at the funeral home, and will be officiated by Dan Moore. Committal will immediately follow at Pataskala Cemetery.
Published in the Advocate from Oct. 12 to Oct. 17, 2019