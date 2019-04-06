|
Alonzo "Stump" Scurlock
THORNVILLE - Alonzo Alfred "Stump" Scurlock, 78, of Thornville, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Thursday, April 4, 2019.
Stump, as he was widely known, was born February 9, 1941 in Shawnee, Ohio to the late John Edward and Mae Louise (Helphrey) Scurlock. He was a lifelong resident of Perry County and a proud veteran of the U.S. Armed Forces. He was a life member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars, and retired from Newark Air Force Base.
Stump leaves to cherish his memory his loving and dedicated wife, Rita L. Hoffman Harper; a brother, Frank (Imelda) Scurlock; two sons, John and Jerry Scurlock; a special niece, Lisa (Scurlock) Lentz; and many nieces, nephews, grandchildren and in-laws.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Roberta Cottrell.
Friends may call from 1-4 p.m. Sunday, April 7, 2019 at the Bope-Thomas Funeral Home in Somerset where services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, April 8, 2019 with the Rev. John Edwards officiating. Burial will follow in Somerset Cemetery with the Somerset American Legion Leo Ryan Post 58 providing military honors.
Memorial contributions may be made to the .
Published in the Times Recorder & Advocate on Apr. 6, 2019