|
|
Amber Lee (Nethers) Ove
Nashotah, WI - Amber Lee (Nethers) Ove, 55, is now at peace. She passed away on April 14th at Angel's Grace Hospice. A resident of Nashotah, Wisconsin, Amber is survived by Jon, her loving husband of 20 years, and their beautiful daughters Clare and Elise.
Born November 1, 1964, in Newark Ohio, Amber is also survived by her caring parents, Patricia Martin and Douglas Nethers; siblings Charity (Dirk) McFarland, Trisha (Andrew) Brighton, Casey (Autumn) Williams, Clay (Silvia) Williams; and her nieces and nephews who were one of her greatest joys in life. Amber felt fortunate to marry into the Ove family and is survived by her cherished in-laws Richard and Bethel Ove, Rick (Jacqueline) Ove and Peggy (Todd) Davey. She also leaves behind her daughters' godparents, John and Trish Duimstra; a large extended family of aunts, uncles and cousins; and many great friends that were like family. She is preceded in death by her grandparents, aunts and uncles, and her beloved stepmother Karen Nethers.
While she left this world too young, Amber taught those around her valuable lessons about grace, courage, and life's gifts. Amber was selfless, incredibly strong, and deeply rooted in her faith. Amber nurtured and supported Clare and Elise with their unique gifts. She was proud of their accomplishments and knows they will continue to grow. Her friends and family will miss her kind and supportive nature, her brilliant mind, and her ability to listen. She will forever be an important influence on those she touched.
Amber was a proud graduate of Newark High School, Class of 1982. She received her bachelor of arts degree from The Ohio State University in 1987 and her master's in education from Otterbein University in 1992. Her professional focus in both Ohio and Wisconsin was child and adult literacy.
Amber enjoyed traveling, including multiple family vacations to places like Bethany Beach, Gulf Shores, San Francisco and Colorado. She also enjoyed cheering on the Brewers and Buckeyes. Amber loved all types of music. She was an active member at the Church of the Resurrection where she participated in their music ministry.
Amber wished to express her gratitude for the wonderful care she received from Dr. Janet Turner, Dr. David Schmid, the nurses on the Oncology Floor at Waukesha Memorial Hospital, and her caregivers at Angel's Grace Hospice. A special thank you to Dr. Laura Raftery and her team. Her compassionate care and thoughtful guidance helped Amber and Jon through difficult decisions. Amber and Jon will never forget the support, kind words and prayers we received from everyone.
Amber will be honored with a memorial service at a future date. Those wishing to memorialize Amber may do so by supporting one of the following charities in her name.
? Stars and Stripes Honor Flight - starsandstripeshonorflight.org
? Barbara Bush Foundation for Family Literacy - barbarabush.org
Published in the Advocate from Apr. 16 to Apr. 19, 2020