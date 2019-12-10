|
|
Amelia "Amy" Watkins
Newark - Amelia ("Amy") Watkins, 81, passed away on December 6th at her residence in the Ganzhorn Suites Memory Care facility, after a brief period of hospice care. She was born on Christmas Eve 1937 in Columbus, Ohio, to the late Elden and Kathryn Hammond.
A funeral service for Amelia will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday January 4, 2020 at First United Methodist Church, 88 N. 5th St. Newark, Ohio. Friends may call Friday January 3, 2020 from 5-8 pm at Brucker and Kishler Funeral Home, 985 N. 21st St. Newark.
Amelia is survived by sons, Mark of Copley, Kevin of Thailand, Donald (Kathryn) of Solon, and Douglas (Kelley) of Hilliard; grandchildren, Aaron, Alexa, Nicholas, Connor, and Nathan; brother Geoffrey (Sharon) Hammond of Malta, Ohio; sister-in-law Lenore Cowles of St. Simon, GA; nieces, Shawna Mae (James) McCreary of VA and Gwynette (Chris) Mayer of Marietta; nephews, Chris (Ruth) Cowles of MD and Jeff (Cindy) Cowles of GA; several great nieces, a great nephew, and, of course, her sister from another mother (cousin), Elaine O'Herin. Amelia was blessed with many deep and meaningful friendships too numerous to mention. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband (Marvin) of 56 years.
Family was of utmost importance to Amy, especially as a mom and a grandma. Mom and Dad supported their four boys as cheering sections and transportation for all of their many, varied activities. Even in retirement, they traveled to watch as many grandkids' activities as possible. Mom took a keen interest in each of her daughters-in-law, often involving shopping trips or cookie baking marathons. She had an enormous, caring and thoughtful heart, always available with a listening ear, a cookie tray or a warm hug, all of which she gave out liberally. Mom will be remembered for her countless "traditions", many of which centered around food, including her famous New Year's Eve spreads, her love of anything chocolate, and her readiness to add table settings to any holiday meal.
Marvin and Amelia enjoyed traveling. The early years included many memorable family vacations and camping trips throughout the United States. Later years included overseas trips with cousins, along with vacations in the Outer Banks and Hilton Head with kids, grandkids, and extended family. Time with family at the "Lake House" was always a treasure.
Amelia was a proud registered nurse having earned a BSN from Otterbein College and Western Reserve University. Her first career was always being a hands-on "mom", but she also held professional positions at the former Newark Convalescent Inn and the Licking County Health Department. Amelia was a member of First United Methodist Church in Newark and Eastern Star #405.
Thanks to all of our Mom's family and friends who paid visits, made phone calls, or sent cards/letters to Amelia in her last years, even though we as a family may have never learned about your kindness. The family is grateful for the love and care that Mom received from the amazing staff at Ganzhorn Suites Memory Care in Powell, as well as the respect and dignity she was shown by Capital City Hospice in her last days.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to end Alzheimer's disease through Bill's Buddies and the Ganzhorn Gang (http://act.alz.org/goto/BillsBuddiesandTheGanzhornGangTeamPage). To sign an online guest book or to view a complete obituary, please visit www.brucker-kishlerfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Advocate from Dec. 10 to Dec. 13, 2019