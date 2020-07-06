Amy Louise Bowden
Newark - A Mass of Christian Burial celebrating the life of Amy Louise Bowden, 90, of Newark, will be held at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church, 10:30 A.M. Wednesday, July 8, 2020, with Fr. David Sizemore as celebrant. Private inurnment will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery at a later date.
Amy, a lifelong parishioner of St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church, died at the Selma Markowitz Care Center of Hospice Central Ohio on Sunday, July 5, 2020. She was born in Newark, Ohio on July 1, 1930, to the late Herman and Amy (Kuster) Henzy, a first family of Licking County.
A 1948 graduate of Newark High School, Amy received her B.S. from The Ohio State University and worked as an occupational therapist with Newark City Schools for many years. She was a member of the Licking County Historical Society and served on the Board for Easter Seals.
She will be greatly missed by her children, John (Deb) Bowden, Jim (Paula) Bowden, Jake (Karen) Bowden, Cindy Gardner, and Sam (Mark) Cox; daughter-in-law, Linda Bowden; 13 grandchildren, Elizabeth (Richard) Coleman, Barbara (Rob) Lovell, Jennifer (Josh Flynn) Bowden, Jessica (Jake) Hinton, Jeff Bowden, Joanna (Nick) Kelley, Andrew (Jessica) Bowden, Janet Bowden, Jon Bowden, Michael (Kourtney) Bowden, Christopher (Shelby) Bowden, Amy Cox, and Catherine Cox; 14 great-grandchildren; brothers-in-law, James R. Cooper and David (Anne) Bowden; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Amy was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry Bowden; son, Joe Bowden; one grandchild; one great-grandchild; and sisters and brothers-in-law, Julie H. Cooper, Nancy (John) Schaller, and Dorothy (George) Madden.
Friends and family may call at the REED-EGAN FUNERAL HOME, 141 Green Wave Drive, Newark, 4-7 P.M., Tuesday, July 7, 2020. Masks will be required.
The family requests that memorials in Amy's name be made to Catholic Outreach Ministries, (a charity serving the poor) at 45 Granville Street Newark, Ohio 43055; or the Foundation for Hospice of Central Ohio
, P.O. Box 430, Newark, Ohio 43058.
