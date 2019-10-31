|
Amy Marie Widner
Amy Marie Widner (St. John) age 49 of Pataskala, Ohio (formerly of Toledo, Ohio) passed away at the Hospice of Central Ohio in the OSU Wexner Medical Center on Thursday, October 24, 2019 after a hard fought battle with metastatic breast cancer. Amy graduated from Morrison R. Waite High School in 1988, where she was a member of the marching band and then graduated from Owens Technical College in 1991. She spent most her of her career working as a Dietitian in long term care facilities in Toledo and Columbus. Her greatest accomplishment was the birth of her son Matthew Robert Widner on January 6, 2005.
Amy is preceded in death by her father Ronald St. John. She is survived by her husband Robert Charles Widner, son Matthew Robert Widner, mother Becky St. John and brothers Ronnie, Mike and Kevin (Mary) St.John, in-laws Wayne & Janet Widner, along with many loving aunts, uncles, cousins, brothers and sisters-in law, many nieces, nephews and her long time best friend Julie Bellfy.
Amy touched so many people throughout her life making friends wherever she was because of her generous heart, her beautiful smile and her ability to make anyone feel loved and important. She enjoyed many trips to Las Vegas and traveling with Rob and Matthew to Atlantis in the Bahamas, St. Petersburg Florida, and to the Universal Parks in Florida as she was an avid Harry Potter enthusiast. Although Amy spent most of her life in Toledo Ohio, she easily transitioned into their new life when she, Rob and Matt moved to Pataskala in 2007, making many new friends through work and outside of work. Rob and Amy don't know what they would have done without the help of their good friend Robyn Gump who took care of Matt when they were at work.
We know Amy would like us to thank all her friends and family that sent their well wishes and who offered love, support and friendship during her journey. Special gratitude to her good friend Emily McGue who stayed by her side at the end of her journey. We also want to thank all the doctors, nurses and staff at the Stefanie Spielman Comprehensive Breast Cancer Center, The James and especially her oncologist Dr. Jeffrey VanDeusen who treated Amy with grace, respect and a little humor.
Amy would have asked that all contributions be considered in her memory at METAvivor, Inc which is the only organization in the U.S, that exclusively funds Metastatic Breast Cancer research. (METAvivor.org) Or if you love dogs like Amy did, especially her pugs and bulldogs, consider making a donation in her memory to your favorite or local animal rescue organization.
The world lost a bright force that won't soon be forgotten. Amy knew she lived a blessed life and she will continue to bless us with the love and memories we shared with her.
Published in the Advocate from Oct. 31 to Nov. 7, 2019