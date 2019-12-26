|
Angela Colleen Lauer
COLUMBUS - A Celebration of Life service for Angela Colleen Lauer (Clarke), 44, of Columbus, will be held at 1 pm Saturday December 28, 2019 at Brucker and Kishler Funeral Home, with Cory Campbell officiating. Family will receive friends from 11 am to 1 pm prior to the service at the funeral home, 985 N. 21st Street, Newark, OH.
Angela passed away peacefully on December 22, 2019 at Kobacker Hospice Hospital in Columbus. Angie was born June 25, 1975 at Grant Hospital in Columbus, OH to Susan and David Lauer.
She was a 1993 graduate of Newark Catholic High School. She continued her education at Bowling Green, Ohio State University, and Columbus State Community College.
She was employed for many years by Micros company. She traveled the country installing and training employees on point of sales systems in restaurant chains. She also worked various other jobs prior to joining Micros in Columbus and German Village.
She was preceded in death by her husband David Clarke, and grandparents.
She is survived by her mother Susan (Bill) VanMeter, father David (Kathy) Lauer, significant other Butch Miller, step-brothers Todd (Amanda) VanMeter, Vernon C. Lindenmayer III, aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces, cousins, and many dear friends. She is also survived by her furry friends Ti, Leo, Lola, and Pursey whom she adored.
Angie enjoyed traveling both in the States and abroad, going camping, water sports, and sporting events especially football.
Angie was known to live a free-spirited life, full of adventure. A passionate and caring soul. She will always be remembered by her beautiful smile and contagious laugh.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to OhioHealth Hospice, or an animal shelter of your choice.
Published in the Advocate from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019