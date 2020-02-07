|
Anita Maria Fekete
Newark - Funeral services celebrating the life of Anita Maria Fekete, 82, of Newark, will be held at the REED-EGAN FUNERAL HOME, 141 Green Wave Drive, Newark, 11:00 A.M. Monday, February 10, 2020, with Fr. Anthony Lonzo as celebrant. Interment will follow in Wilson Cemetery.
Anita died at the Laurels of Heath on Thursday, February 6, 2020. She was born in Germany on October 9, 1937 to the late Peter and Maria (Weiler) Hebel.
Anita moved to the United States from Germany in 1963. She worked for several years cleaning homes, and eventually joined Dayton Precision where she worked as a machine operator until her retirement in 1997.
She attended the Church of the Blessed Sacrament and was a member of the Eagles, Druids and Moose Lodges. Above all, Anita enjoyed the time spent with her family, especially her beloved grandchildren.
She will be greatly missed by her daughter, Kathy (David) Corsi; her son Fred (Nancy) Hebel; 5 grandchildren, Kristi Richards (Brad Richards), Angie (Eric) Lee, Brian (Kendra) Corsi, Nick (Leigh Ann) Hebel, and Mathias (Amanda) Hebel;10 great-grandchildren, Kaylee, Ally, Ryley, Madi, Carley, Waylon, Haleigh, Noah, Ellyson, and Charlotte; her sister, Annerose, Tilli, and Maria; brother-in-law, Jim (Fran) Fekete; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Anita was preceded in death by her siblings, Käthi, Sonja, Sebastian, and Horst; and her former husband, Larry Fekete.
Friends and family may call at the funeral home from 2-6 P.M., Sunday, February 9, 2020.
Published in the Advocate from Feb. 7 to Feb. 8, 2020