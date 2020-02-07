Services
Reed-Egan Funeral Home - Newark
141 Green Wave Dr
Newark, OH 43055
(740) 344-6106
Calling hours
Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Reed-Egan Funeral Home - Newark
141 Green Wave Dr
Newark, OH 43055
View Map
Celebration of Life
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
11:00 AM
Reed-Egan Funeral Home - Newark
141 Green Wave Dr
Newark, OH 43055
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Anita Fekete
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anita Maria Fekete


1937 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Anita Maria Fekete Obituary
Anita Maria Fekete

Newark - Funeral services celebrating the life of Anita Maria Fekete, 82, of Newark, will be held at the REED-EGAN FUNERAL HOME, 141 Green Wave Drive, Newark, 11:00 A.M. Monday, February 10, 2020, with Fr. Anthony Lonzo as celebrant. Interment will follow in Wilson Cemetery.

Anita died at the Laurels of Heath on Thursday, February 6, 2020. She was born in Germany on October 9, 1937 to the late Peter and Maria (Weiler) Hebel.

Anita moved to the United States from Germany in 1963. She worked for several years cleaning homes, and eventually joined Dayton Precision where she worked as a machine operator until her retirement in 1997.

She attended the Church of the Blessed Sacrament and was a member of the Eagles, Druids and Moose Lodges. Above all, Anita enjoyed the time spent with her family, especially her beloved grandchildren.

She will be greatly missed by her daughter, Kathy (David) Corsi; her son Fred (Nancy) Hebel; 5 grandchildren, Kristi Richards (Brad Richards), Angie (Eric) Lee, Brian (Kendra) Corsi, Nick (Leigh Ann) Hebel, and Mathias (Amanda) Hebel;10 great-grandchildren, Kaylee, Ally, Ryley, Madi, Carley, Waylon, Haleigh, Noah, Ellyson, and Charlotte; her sister, Annerose, Tilli, and Maria; brother-in-law, Jim (Fran) Fekete; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Anita was preceded in death by her siblings, Käthi, Sonja, Sebastian, and Horst; and her former husband, Larry Fekete.

Friends and family may call at the funeral home from 2-6 P.M., Sunday, February 9, 2020.

To share your memory of Anita or leave a condolence for the family, please visit www.reedegan.com.
Published in the Advocate from Feb. 7 to Feb. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Anita's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -