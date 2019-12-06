Services
NEWARK - Ann Dougherty, age 93, of Newark, passed away on Wednesday, December 4, 2019, at her home. She was born July 6, 1926 in Shadyside, Ohio to the late Charles W. and Minerva (Schaeffer) Schroeder.

Ann worked as an Executive Secretary for the President of Nationwide Insurance before entering college at Ohio State University. She was the top in wallpaper sales at Horner's Paint in Newark where she also served as the bookkeeper and her husband, William was the store manager. Ann retired from Newark City Schools as the Treasurer. She was a life member of the Newark Maennerchor and Ladies Section of the Maennerchor, and a past member of St. John's United Church of Christ. Ann was an avid quilter, enjoyed knitting, playing Bridge and reading.

She is survived by her husband of 64 years, William Lee Dougherty; two sons, Douglas (Gina) Dougherty of Newark and Mark Dougherty of Hillard; and four grandchildren, Julia, Andrew, Justin and Megan Dougherty.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister and brother-in-law, Erma and Rodney Monahan.

Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Ann to the Foundation for Hospice of Central Ohio, P.O. Box 430, Newark, OH 43058 or the Newark Maennerchor, 195 W Orchard St., Newark, OH 43055.

Ann's wishes were for people to remember her as she was. Private family services and interment at Forest Lawn in Columbus will be held. The Newark Chapel of Henderson-Van Atta-Stickle Funeral & Cremation Service, 59 North Fifth Street, Newark, is assisting the family with arrangements.

The family would like to thank Hospice of Central Ohio and Licking Memorial Health Systems for their care and support.

Please visit www.hendersonvanatta.com to view a memorial and leave a message of condolence for the family.
Published in the Advocate from Dec. 6 to Dec. 8, 2019
