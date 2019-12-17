|
Ann Hendry
Granville - Ann Meckel Hendry, loving wife, mother, sister, aunt, and grandmother, passed away in her home in Granville on Wednesday, November 27, 2019. She was born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania in 1927 to the late Louis Oliver and Bertha Gilbert Meckel, and attended the Winchester-Thurston School. She graduated from Denison University in 1948, where she majored in Biology and was a member of Kappa Kappa Gamma. Ann met her husband Tom while at Denison, and both were thrilled to relocate to Granville in 1966.
She taught sixth grade in Granville for 14 years, and later volunteered as a reading tutor in Licking County schools. She was an active member of St. Lukes Church in Granville.
Ann loved to be around people, and had many good friends. She had a wonderful sense of humor, and had the goal of making at least one person laugh every day. Her interests were extensive and varied, including gardening, home decorating, rescuing and rejuvenating antiques, taking walks, traveling, playing bridge, baking, swimming, fishing, and entertaining friends. She had an inquisitive mind, and never stopped learning or sharing her knowledge with others.
Ann spent time every summer at the family cottage on Tar Island, Canada, first as a child with her parents and sisters, and later as a mother and grandmother. In later years, Ann also enjoyed time in the winter at Sanibel Island, where she loved to walk on the beach.
Ann will be sorely missed by her daughters Janet Hendry and Beth Ingram, sons James (Robin) and David, and her 11 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband Thomas P. Hendry and her sisters Janet Thomas and Margaret Gooding.
Published in the Advocate & Advocate from Dec. 17 to Dec. 26, 2019