Anna L. MacIntyre

Anna L. MacIntyre Obituary
Anna L. MacIntyre

Newark - Anna L. MacIntyre, 84, of Newark passed away on May 15, 2020 at the Selma Markowitz Center in Newark. She was born on December 2, 1935 in Clay, WV to the late Charles and Rachel (Camp) Seymoure.

She is survived by her loving husband of 62 years, Bill MacIntyre; sons, Marty and wife, Sandy, Eddie and wife, Carol, Ralph and Ronald (both deceased), Bernie and wife, Hiedi (deceased); 8 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; sister and brother-in-law, Alice (Ed) Stafford; brother, Ed Seymoure; and several other deceased brothers and sisters.

Anna was very active in several churches, most recently St. Louisville Christian Church. She was a member of the Ladies Circle.

A private graveside service will be held at Eastlawn Memory Gardens in Brunswick.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to St. Louisville Christian Church, P.O. Box 42, St. Louisville, OH, 43071.

To sign an online guestbook please visit www.brucker-kishlerfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Advocate from May 15 to May 17, 2020
