Services
Brandon's Mortuary, Inc. - Hope
2912 Highway 29 North
Hope, AR 71802
(870) 777-1666
Resources
More Obituaries for Anna Metzger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anna Mae (Chambers) Metzger


1943 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Anna Mae (Chambers) Metzger Obituary
Anna Mae (Chambers) Metzger

Dover, FL - Anna Mae (Chambers) Metzger 76, of Dover, Florida passed away at home December 13, 2019 surrounded by her family.

Anna was born in Bridgeton, NJ to Henry and Agnes (Strauser) Chambers on April 14, 1943. They preceded her in death.

On October 31, 1965 she married the love of her life, Bruce A. Metzger in Findlay, OH and they celebrated 49 years together.

Anna is survived by daughter, Anna Mae Muniente of Newark, OH; sons Bruce E. (Linda) Metzger of Myrtle Beach, SC and Vincent W. (Misty) Metzger of Dover, FL; six grandchildren and seven great grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister Wanda (Wayne) Sarver of Millerstown, PA and Frank (Kathy) Chambers of Lewistown, PA.

Anna was a devoted and caring wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother, as well as a sister and friend to all she met. Family was her most important concern in life and she spent her entire life making this world a better place for others with little concern of her own well-being. She will be deeply missed every day as her family will strive to carry on her legacy.

Cremation has taken place and a memorial service will take place in Ohio at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given in Anna's name to the American Diabetes Association or the American Kidney Foundation.

Arrangements were entrusted by Brandon Cremation and Funeral.
Published in the Advocate from Jan. 2 to Jan. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Anna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -