Anna Mae (Chambers) Metzger
Dover, FL - Anna Mae (Chambers) Metzger 76, of Dover, Florida passed away at home December 13, 2019 surrounded by her family.
Anna was born in Bridgeton, NJ to Henry and Agnes (Strauser) Chambers on April 14, 1943. They preceded her in death.
On October 31, 1965 she married the love of her life, Bruce A. Metzger in Findlay, OH and they celebrated 49 years together.
Anna is survived by daughter, Anna Mae Muniente of Newark, OH; sons Bruce E. (Linda) Metzger of Myrtle Beach, SC and Vincent W. (Misty) Metzger of Dover, FL; six grandchildren and seven great grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister Wanda (Wayne) Sarver of Millerstown, PA and Frank (Kathy) Chambers of Lewistown, PA.
Anna was a devoted and caring wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother, as well as a sister and friend to all she met. Family was her most important concern in life and she spent her entire life making this world a better place for others with little concern of her own well-being. She will be deeply missed every day as her family will strive to carry on her legacy.
Cremation has taken place and a memorial service will take place in Ohio at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given in Anna's name to the American Diabetes Association or the American Kidney Foundation.
Arrangements were entrusted by Brandon Cremation and Funeral.
Published in the Advocate from Jan. 2 to Jan. 5, 2020