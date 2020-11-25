Anna Mae Rhoads
UTICA - A private graveside service for Anna Mae Rhoads, 88, of Utica, will be held at South Lawn cemetery in Utica, OH.
Anna Mae, a homemaker, passed away November 23, 2020, at Ohio Eastern Star Home. She was born February 8, 1932, in Mount Vernon, Ohio to the late James Joseph and Florence Mae (Hoffman) Beebe.
Anna Mae was a member of Church of the Nativity in Utica. She enjoyed flower arranging and was a member of The Utica Garden Club. She volunteered for Licking Memorial Hospital and Shepherd Hill for many years and was a former LEADS board member. She was also was a delivery driver for Meals on Wheel for several years.
She is survived by her husband, David William Rhoads; sons, Philip Rhoads of Utica, OH, John (Rebecca) Rhoads of New Albany, OH, Timothy (Roxanne) Rhoads of Cary, NC; and daughter, Elizabeth (Heath) Cannon of Utica; brother, Dr. Richard (Carolyn) Beebe of Venice, FL; grandchildren, Greg (Emily) Rhoads of Newark, OH, Brandon (Rebecca) Rhoads of Utica, OH, Nicholas (Jennifer) Rhoads of Minneapolis, MN, Justin (Lindsay) Rhoads of New Albany, OH, Kristopher (Colleen) Rhoads of Sacramento, CA, Austin Rhoads of Cary, NC, Johnathan (Mara) Cannon of Mt. Vernon, OH, and Ashton Cannon of Utica, OH, and thirteen great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter-in-law, Carolyn Rhoads, and sister-in-law, Sherrie Beebe and a nephew, Greg Beebe.
A celebration of life will be held at a future date.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Alzheimer's Association
- Central Ohio Chapter, 1379 Dublin Rd. Columbus, Ohio 43215, or Hospice of Central Ohio
, P.O. Box 430, Newark, OH 43058-0430.
