1/1
Anna Mae Rhoads
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Anna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Anna Mae Rhoads

UTICA - A private graveside service for Anna Mae Rhoads, 88, of Utica, will be held at South Lawn cemetery in Utica, OH.

Anna Mae, a homemaker, passed away November 23, 2020, at Ohio Eastern Star Home. She was born February 8, 1932, in Mount Vernon, Ohio to the late James Joseph and Florence Mae (Hoffman) Beebe.

Anna Mae was a member of Church of the Nativity in Utica. She enjoyed flower arranging and was a member of The Utica Garden Club. She volunteered for Licking Memorial Hospital and Shepherd Hill for many years and was a former LEADS board member. She was also was a delivery driver for Meals on Wheel for several years.

She is survived by her husband, David William Rhoads; sons, Philip Rhoads of Utica, OH, John (Rebecca) Rhoads of New Albany, OH, Timothy (Roxanne) Rhoads of Cary, NC; and daughter, Elizabeth (Heath) Cannon of Utica; brother, Dr. Richard (Carolyn) Beebe of Venice, FL; grandchildren, Greg (Emily) Rhoads of Newark, OH, Brandon (Rebecca) Rhoads of Utica, OH, Nicholas (Jennifer) Rhoads of Minneapolis, MN, Justin (Lindsay) Rhoads of New Albany, OH, Kristopher (Colleen) Rhoads of Sacramento, CA, Austin Rhoads of Cary, NC, Johnathan (Mara) Cannon of Mt. Vernon, OH, and Ashton Cannon of Utica, OH, and thirteen great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter-in-law, Carolyn Rhoads, and sister-in-law, Sherrie Beebe and a nephew, Greg Beebe.

A celebration of life will be held at a future date.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Alzheimer's Association - Central Ohio Chapter, 1379 Dublin Rd. Columbus, Ohio 43215, or Hospice of Central Ohio, P.O. Box 430, Newark, OH 43058-0430.

To sign an online guest book, please visit www.law-bakerfuneralhome.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Advocate from Nov. 25 to Nov. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Law-Baker Funeral Home - Utica
34 North Main St.
Utica, OH 43080
740-892-2141
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Law-Baker Funeral Home - Utica

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved