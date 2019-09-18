|
Anna Mae Williams
Pataskala - Funeral services, celebrating the life of Anna Mae (Allen) Williams, 82, of Pataskala, will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 25, 2019, in the chapel of the Kirkersville home of HOSKINSON Funeral and Cremation Service. Todd Woods will be celebrant. Following the funeral, Anna Mae will be inurned next to her beloved husband Marvin "Shorty" Williams in the Kirkersville Cemetery.
Anna Mae died late Saturday evening, September 14, 2019, in Newark following an extended illness. She was born in Outville, on March 24, 1937, the daughter of the late Joseph Ray and Irene Belle (Icenhower) Allen. She attended Kirkersville H.S., where she enjoyed playing the bass drum in the Kirkersville Komets school band.
She is survived by her loving family: her sons Randy (Karen), Gary (Shelby) and Dennis (Libby) Williams, her daughter Connie (Doug) Zeune; her son-in-law Darl Dittoe; her sister Patty (Larry) Williams and her brother Dan (Terre) Allen; along with her 10 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and her three brothers Jim, Gene and Charles, she was preceded in death by her daughter Joanna Williams Dittoe.
The family will receive friends from 2 pm until time of the funeral services at 4:00 p.m. at the funeral home, 285 E Main St. in Kirkersville.
The family prefers that memorial contributions be sent to the Foundation for Hospice of Central Ohio, P.O. Box 430, Newark, Ohio 43058.
Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
HOSKINSON Funeral and Cremation Service, Kirkersville, is honored to care for Anna Mae and her family.
Published in the Advocate on Sept. 18, 2019