Annabelle (Hopkins) Shaw
Newark - A memorial service celebrating the life of Annabelle (Hopkins) Shaw, age 90, of Newark will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, December 23, at The Newark Chapel of Henderson-Van Atta-Stickle Funeral & Cremation Service.
Annabelle passed away Wednesday, December 18, 2019, at her residence with her loving family by her side.
She was born September 3, 1929 in Columbus, Ohio to the late Joseph A. and Florence I. (Lincoln) Hopkins.
Annabelle enjoyed gardening, traveling and reading. She liked to spend time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was a long-time member of Christ United Methodist Church and had previously worked as a medical receptionist. Annabelle retired from Licking Memorial Hospital.
She was the family genealogist and was a member of the Licking County Genealogical Society. She loved to collect hummingbirds, was a member of Bloomin' Buckeyes Square Dancers and the O.N.O. Card Club.
Annabelle wanted to be remembered by those who knew her best, in her words, "as having a kind heart and a wicked sense of humor". She held a strong Christian faith, was a member of the Christ United Methodist Church Women's Group and was active with the Sarah-Rebecca Circle. Annabelle was one of the last surviving members of the Johnstown High School, class of 1947.
She is survived by her son, Mark (Debbie) Shaw; daughter, Sally A. Shaw; two granddaughters, Sarah (Tyler) Jacobs, Rachel Shaw; a brother, David (Donna) Hopkins; four sisters, Jenny Berlinksi, Donna (Charles) Day, Peggy (Sonnie) Duke and Rosemary (Mack) Richcreek; seven great grandchildren, Madisyn, Logun, Liberty, Blake, Sarayah, Elyanna and Isabella; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Virgil Dwight Shaw (2014); a brother, Joe Hopkins; a sister, Laura Mae; brother-in-law, Bernie Berlinski; and sister-in-law, Lynn Hopkins.
Family and friends may call from 9-11 a.m. on Monday, December 23, at The Newark Chapel of Henderson-Van Atta-Stickle Funeral & Cremation Service, 59 North Fifth Street, Newark. Burial will take place at Brushy Fork Cemetery, at a later date.
Please visit www.hendersonvanatta.com to view a memorial and to leave a message of condolence for the Shaw family. Memorial contributions may be made in Annabelle's name to the Foundation for Hospice of Central Ohio, Post Office Box 430, Newark, Ohio 43058.
Published in the Advocate from Dec. 19 to Dec. 22, 2019