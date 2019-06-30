Anne Stallman



NEWARK - A private funeral service for Elizabeth Anne (Spencer) Stallman, age 86, of Newark, will be held at Trinity Episcopal Church. Burial will take place in Cedar Hill Cemetery. Mrs. Stallman passed away Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at her residence. She was born April 12, 1933 in Cincinnati.



Anne was the daughter of the late John David and Ernestine (Weyersmiller) Spencer. Her father was the long-time publisher of the Newark Advocate. She attended school at Abbot Academy in Andover Massachusetts, the Sorbonne in Paris France, and Tulsa University and was a member of Kappa Kappa Gamma Sorority. In 1960 she married the late Robert David Stallman Sr. and the couple had five children together. Because of Bob's responsibilities as an executive with the Eastman Kodak Company the family moved frequently. Throughout these moves Anne was an active volunteer with the Red Cross, the Rochester Memorial Art Gallery, numerous PTA positions with her children's various schools, and a Sunday School teacher. In 1980 Bob's career with Eastman Kodak eventually took the family to Dallas, Texas and Anne established a newfound love for the Lone Star State. By this time, with her children raised, she became a successful residential real estate agent with Re-Max. Anne had a keen interest in her Family and Family history and was member of many Historical Societies that assisted in her passion for her Family's genealogy. Anne enjoyed traveling and spending her winters in Florida with all her friends in the Naples area and traveling throughout the country visiting her children and grandchildren. Anne was a devoted wife, a wonderful Mother, an incredible cook, and a great card player of all types but was most fond of Bridge. Anne had a gift and fondness for making friends and will be sorely missed not only by Family but friends from coast to coast and around the globe.



She is survived by five children, Elizabeth May Stallman, of New York, Nancy Ernestine O'Hare of Connecticut, Robert David Stallman, Jr. (Kerry Walden Stallman) of Texas, John Andrew Stallman and Jean-Anne Bonham (Paul Berdett Bonham) of Texas; grandchildren, Robert Ryan (Alana) O'Hare, Megan Emily O'Hare, Sophie Elizabeth May Spencer Bonham, John David Stallman and Robert William Chase Bonham; a sister, Emily Jean Spencer Ashbrook of Newark; nieces and nephews, Elizabeth Griley Rower of Colorado, Katherine Griley Cowan (Dr. Larry Cowan) of Granville, John Spencer (Julia) Griley of Newark, John Leslie Kowalewski (Brenda Marstellar Kowalewski) of Utah, and Nancy May (Ed) Milligan of New York.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert David Stallman Sr. (2009); sister-in-law, Dorothy (Jack) Kowalski and brother-in-law, Leslie Stallman.



Published in the Advocate on June 30, 2019