Annette Hammond



Newark - Annette Hammond, age 58, of Newark, passed away on April 17, 2019 at her home. She was born on July 18, 1960 to the late Turner and Louise (Burchfield) Huff in Cincinnati, OH.



Annette enjoyed working in her flower beds and making crafts. More than anything, she loved spending time with her family.



Surviving her are her daughters, Tina (Rob Wince) Peck, Samantha (Eben Plank) Hammond, and Amanda (Chris) Woolard; granddaughters, Brianna and Brooklyn Peck; sister, Wanda Davis; life-long friend, Joann Rhodes; many nieces and nephews; father of her granddaughters, Mark Peck; and furbabies, Chico and Punkin Toot.



In addition to her parents, Annette is preceded in death by her fiancé, Lonnie Carpenter.



A memorial will be held on Monday, April 22, 2019 from 6-8pm at C. Arthur-Marrow Conference Center, 1821 W. Main Street, Newark, OH.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Licking County Humane Society, 825 Thornwood Drive, Heath, OH.



Published in the Advocate on Apr. 20, 2019