Thornville, Ohio - April M. Ogden, of San Diego, California died Wednesday, January 9, 2019 in California. Born May 8, 1953 in Zanesville, Ohio to the late Byron J. and Elizabeth J. Miller Ogden. Calling hours will be held from 1-2 pm with Memorial Service at 2:00 pm with Reverend Richard Newlon officiating on Sunday, July 14, 2019 at the Roberts-Winegardner Funeral Home, 304 Mill Street, New Lexington, Ohio. Burial will take place in Lutheran Reformed Cemetery, Thornville, Ohio at a later date. Obituary and online register book at www.robertsfuneralhomenewlex.com
Published in the Advocate & Times Recorder on July 11, 2019