Services
Roberts Funeral Home
304 Mill Street
New Lexington, OH 43764
614-342-1951
Calling hours
Sunday, Jul. 14, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Roberts Funeral Home
304 Mill Street
New Lexington, OH 43764
View Map
Memorial service
Sunday, Jul. 14, 2019
2:00 PM
Roberts Funeral Home
304 Mill Street
New Lexington, OH 43764
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for April Ogden
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

April Ogden


1953 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
April Ogden Obituary
April Ogden

Thornville, Ohio - April M. Ogden, of San Diego, California died Wednesday, January 9, 2019 in California. Born May 8, 1953 in Zanesville, Ohio to the late Byron J. and Elizabeth J. Miller Ogden. Calling hours will be held from 1-2 pm with Memorial Service at 2:00 pm with Reverend Richard Newlon officiating on Sunday, July 14, 2019 at the Roberts-Winegardner Funeral Home, 304 Mill Street, New Lexington, Ohio. Burial will take place in Lutheran Reformed Cemetery, Thornville, Ohio at a later date. Obituary and online register book at www.robertsfuneralhomenewlex.com
Published in the Advocate & Times Recorder on July 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now