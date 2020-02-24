|
|
Archie D. Haynes
NEWARK - A funeral service for Archie D. Haynes, 82, of Newark, will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday at the Brucker and Kishler Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Smith Chapel Cemetery, where military honors will be conducted by the Licking County Veterans Alliance. Family will receive friends from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home, 985 N. 21st Street in Newark.
Archie passed away February 22, 2020, at the Mt. Carmel East Hospital. He was born February 19, 1938 in Bellburn, WV to the late Archie C. and Lucy (McClung) Haynes.
Archie was a Navy Veteran. He retired from Diebold, and was a member of Marne United Methodist Church.
He is survived by his children, Ronald D. Haynes of Stoutsville, Sandra G. (Tim) Wolfe of Newark, and Glen A. (fiancé Jessica Phillips) Haynes of Newark; grandchildren, Amanda (Darren) McNabb, Jeremy (Lindsay) Wolfe, Christopher Wolfe (Kristin), Jessica Haynes, and Ryan Haynes; great-grandchildren, Dylan, Abbe and Emma McNabb, Ethan, Brody, Trae, Rylynn, Jace, Scarlett and Maddox Wolfe; siblings, Jarrell Haynes, Harold (Leona) Haynes, Phyllis DeGarmo, Kay Robinson, Sue (Dale) Davis, and Wanda (Randy) Million, and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Mary A. Haynes; one sister, and four brothers.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Susan G. Komen for the Cure or .
To sign an online guest book, please visit www.brucker-kishlerfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Advocate from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2020