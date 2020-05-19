|
Arleen Ann Leatham
NEWARK - Arleen Ann Leatham, 74, of Newark passed away May 14, 2020, at Licking Memorial Hospital. She was born August 8, 1945, in Stuart, Nebraska, to the late Clarence Robert and Eileen (Shade) Thomas.
Arleen was a graduate of OSU with a double major earning her a BA in English and another in Education. She always took great pride in learning and doing an exceptional job at whatever was asked of her. As a result, she was hired by the CIA. While there, she met the love of her life, Michael. They were married in 1975 and were both intelligence analysts for the Agency. They retired in the mid 1990's and moved to Hilton Head. There she enjoyed working in a bookstore, cooking, making friends, and trying out all the restaurants. They moved to Newark in 2000 to be closer to family. Arleen soon worked at the Readers' Garden in Granville. Later she began volunteering at LMH gift and thrift shops. She also helped with meals on wheels at Centenary United Methodist Church. Arleen had a wonderful wit, love of politics, and a way of bringing joy and warmth to people. She will be missed by many, but the joy and love she brought will remain in the smiles when they think of Arleen.
She is survived by her sister, Diane Martin of Heath; nephew, Michael (Bethanee) Martin of Pataskala; niece, Carrie Martin and her husband Corby Wise of Mt. Vernon; great niece, Eleanor Wise of Mt.Vernon; great-nephews, Zach, Ben, and James Martin all of Pataskala; step-daughter, Michelle (Gonzaga) Suazo of Salt Lake City, UT; step-son, Michael (Jennifer) Leatham of Salt Lake City, UT; five step-grandchildren, Caitlyn, Gonzaga Jr., Madison, Andrew, and Lauren; step-great-granddaughter, Lozena; brother-in-law, Ronald Leatham of Salt Lake City, UT, and her special dog, Katie.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Michael Glen Leatham.
A graveside service will be held 1 p.m. Friday at Newark Memorial Gardens where social distancing will be observed, with Jeff Smith officiating.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to: Amy Figgins - President for the Schnauzer Rescue Cincinnati 1930 King Richard Parkway Miamisburg, Ohio 45342.
Published in the Advocate from May 19 to May 20, 2020