Arlene Trickett
St. Louisville - A funeral service for Arlene Trickett, 79, of St. Louisville will be held at 10:00 a.m., Friday, June 14, 2019 at Northside Church of Christ, 4427 Marion Road NE, Newark with Pastor Rocky Smith officiating. Burial will follow at South Lawn Cemetery.
Friends may call 5:00-7:00 p.m., Thursday, June 13, 2019 at Northside Church of Christ.
Arlene went home to be with her Lord and Savior June 12, 2019 at her residence. She was born September 12, 1939 in Newark to the late Robert W. and Virginia L. (Sanders) Hamilton.
Arlene was a member of Northside Church of Christ. She graduated from Utica High School in 1957. Arlene loved being called Grandma and was a woman of very strong faith. She enjoyed sewing, gardening, baking and was loved by her family and many friends.
She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Lennie A. Trickett; son and daughter-in-law, Tracy and Sue Trickett of Newark; daughters and sons-in-law, Tina and Eric Bryan, Tonia and Ken Trovinger both of PA; five grandchildren, Sister Philomena Maria, James Bryan, Rebekah, Sarah and Hannah Trovinger; brother and sister-in-law, Bob and Jeanne Hamilton.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Law-Baker Funeral Home, c/o of the Trickett Family, P.O. Box 456, Utica, OH 43080
To sign an online guest book, visit www.law-bakerfuneralhome.com.
Law-Baker Funeral Home, 34 N. Main Sreet, Utica is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in the Advocate on June 13, 2019