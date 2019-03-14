Services
Moreland Funeral Home
55 E. Schrock Road
Westerville, OH 43081
614-891-1414
Calling hours
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Moreland Funeral Home
55 E. Schrock Road
Westerville, OH 43081
Service
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
Moreland Funeral Home
55 E. Schrock Road
Westerville, OH 43081
Arminta L. Lightle Obituary
Arminta L. Lightle

Johnstown - Arminta L. Lightle, age 81, of Johnstown, OH, passed away March 11, 2019 at home. Retired from Johnstown Schools after many years as a school bus driver. Survived by her children, Donald (Deb Robinson), Dennis (Robin), Diane (Todd) Hammond, Darrell (Robin) and Darcy (Dale) Mann; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; brothers, Okey (Nancy) Harrison and Virgil (Linda) Harrison; sister, Lorretta Pinkerton; several nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her husband, John L. Lightle, daughter, Dora Kremer, parents, Opal and Earl Harrison; sisters, Hazel Burkett, Myrtle Harrison and Bonnie Hamilton. Friends may call at the MORELAND FUNERAL HOME, 55 E. Schrock Road, Westerville, Friday 6-8 p.m. where service will be held Saturday at 10 a.m., Pastor Joe Dewitt, officiating. Interment Liberty Township Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the .
Published in the Advocate on Mar. 14, 2019
