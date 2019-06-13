|
|
Arthur E. "Sonny" Norman
Newark - A funeral service for Arthur E. "Sonny" Norman, 79 of Newark will be held Saturday June 15, 2019 at 10:00 am in the Newark Chapel of Vensil & Chute Funeral Home 1850 West Main St. with Pastor Matthew Van Winkle officiating. Burial will be in Wilson Cemetery with Military Honors conducted by the Licking County Veterans Alliance. Visitation will be observed from 9 am until time of services on Saturday.
Mr. Norman passed away Tuesday June 11, 2019 at home surrounded by his loved ones. He was born August 16, 1939 in Newark to Sylvester A. and Ellen (Miller) Norman.
Arthur served in the U.S. Army; assigned to the 332nd Inf. Regt., Newark, OH attached to Co "C" 7th Bn. 3rd Tng. Regt. Inf. He worked many years with Schulers Engineering and for Mary McClure Miller of Newark. He was a member of Moose Lodge # 499 and Cox United Methodist Church. He enjoyed his mornings drinking coffee and socializing with his friends at McDonalds. Most important in his life was his loving family. He was a devoted husband, father, brother, uncle and grandfather.
He is survived by his wife, Kelly (Dove) Norman; children, Robert (Nan) Norman of Thornport, Diana (Bob) Mossberg of Florida, Kenneth (MaryJo) Norman, Jeffrey (Lisa) Norman, Daniel Norman, Krystal (Brandon) Grumm, Garry Norman all of Newark; sisters, Bonnie (William) McClain, Gerry Norman, Susanne Norman all of Newark; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Louise Piper; brothers, Roland Norman, Carl Compton.
The family requests memorial contributions to Licking County Aging Program or Foundation for Hospice of Central Ohio.
Arrangements are entrusted to Vensil & Chute Funeral Home. Please visit www.vocfh.com to share a story about Arthur or to sign an online guestbook.
Published in the Advocate on June 13, 2019