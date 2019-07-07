|
Arthur Matthews
Newark - A homegoing service celebrating the life of Arthur M. Matthews, 91 of Newark will be 1:00 p.m. Friday, July 12, 2019 at Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church, 383 Washington St., Newark with Rev. Dr. Michael A. Noble officiating. Burial will be in Newark Memorial Gardens.
Mr. Matthews went home to be with the Lord Thursday morning, July 4, 2019. He was born April 6, 1928 in Lansing, OH to the late Pink and Lettie (Reed) Matthews. A graduate of Belmont High School, Mr. Matthews honorably served his country in the U.S. Army during WWII. He retired from Owens-Corning and immediately began working at The Granville Inn for many years.
A devoted member of Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church, Mr. Matthews was involved in the Van Ministry for several years. He was also a member of Elks Lodge 821; American Legion Post 85 and VFW Post 1060 in Newark. He found great enjoyment standing over a charcoal grill preparing food for family and friends.
Survivors include his wife of 35 years, Bernice (Sellers) Matthews; children, Deborah Matthews of Berkeley, CA, Arthur Matthews of Portsmouth, VA, Barbara Matthews of Columbus, OH, Anthony (Vel) Matthews of Newark, OH, Amy Gatlin of Blacklick, OH and Angela Haley of Columbus, OH; a sister, Margie Robbs of Eden, NC; 7 grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren; and many friends and relatives.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Matthews was preceded in death by a daughter, Audrey Lanier; three brothers and a sister.
Friends and family may visit 6-8 p.m. Thursday, July 11, 2019 at Vensil & Chute Funeral Home - Newark Chapel, 1850 W. Main Street, Newark, OH.
Condolences may be shared at www.vocfh.com
Published in the Advocate on July 7, 2019