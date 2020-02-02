|
Arthur Theodore "Ted" Handel, Jr.
Mt. Perry - A memorial service celebrating the life of Arthur Theodore "Ted" Handel, Jr., age 73, of Mt. Perry, will be held at 7 p.m. on Friday, February 7, at The Newark Chapel of Henderson-Van Atta-Stickle Funeral & Cremation Service, with Pastor Jeff Gill, officiating.
Ted passed away on Friday, January 31, 2020 at his home. He was born August 18, 1946 in Newark to the late Arthur and Cartha (Hammond) Handel.
Ted was a mentor to many young men. He was active with Boy Scouts, the activities and maintenance at Camp Falling Rock, Newark Maennerchor, Elks Newark Lodge #391, Board member for the Ohio Quarter Horse Association, Board Member for the International Buckskin Horse Association and Board Member for the Ohio Buckskin Horse Association.
He was the owner of Mound City Products. He and his wife, Judith, did many activities together they especially enjoyed the Newark Maennerchor and Weathervane Playhouse.
He is survived by his wife, Judith (Levy), whom he married July 17, 1988; a son, Scott (Michelle) Handel of New Albany and grandchildren, Joshua and Katelyn; sister, Cecil (Ron) Deluga of Massachusetts; stepson, Adam (Margaret) Frumkin of Gahanna and grandchildren, Christopher, Lauryn and Alyssa.
Memorial contributions may be made to The Rock Foundation, Camp Falling Rock, c/o Fred Nickerson, 2025 North Street, Granville, OH 43023.
Family and friends may call at The Newark Chapel of Henderson-Van Atta-Stickle Funeral & Cremation Service, 59 North Fifth Street, Newark, on Friday, February 7, from 4-7 p.m. Elks services will be held at 7 p.m. prior to the memorial service.
Published in the Advocate from Feb. 2 to Feb. 4, 2020