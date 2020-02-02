Services
Henderson-Van Atta-Stickle
59 N 5th Street
Newark, OH 43055
(740) 345-9864
Resources
More Obituaries for Arthur Handel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Arthur Theodore "Ted" Handel Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Arthur Theodore "Ted" Handel Jr. Obituary
Arthur Theodore "Ted" Handel, Jr.

Mt. Perry - A memorial service celebrating the life of Arthur Theodore "Ted" Handel, Jr., age 73, of Mt. Perry, will be held at 7 p.m. on Friday, February 7, at The Newark Chapel of Henderson-Van Atta-Stickle Funeral & Cremation Service, with Pastor Jeff Gill, officiating.

Ted passed away on Friday, January 31, 2020 at his home. He was born August 18, 1946 in Newark to the late Arthur and Cartha (Hammond) Handel.

Ted was a mentor to many young men. He was active with Boy Scouts, the activities and maintenance at Camp Falling Rock, Newark Maennerchor, Elks Newark Lodge #391, Board member for the Ohio Quarter Horse Association, Board Member for the International Buckskin Horse Association and Board Member for the Ohio Buckskin Horse Association.

He was the owner of Mound City Products. He and his wife, Judith, did many activities together they especially enjoyed the Newark Maennerchor and Weathervane Playhouse.

He is survived by his wife, Judith (Levy), whom he married July 17, 1988; a son, Scott (Michelle) Handel of New Albany and grandchildren, Joshua and Katelyn; sister, Cecil (Ron) Deluga of Massachusetts; stepson, Adam (Margaret) Frumkin of Gahanna and grandchildren, Christopher, Lauryn and Alyssa.

Memorial contributions may be made to The Rock Foundation, Camp Falling Rock, c/o Fred Nickerson, 2025 North Street, Granville, OH 43023.

Family and friends may call at The Newark Chapel of Henderson-Van Atta-Stickle Funeral & Cremation Service, 59 North Fifth Street, Newark, on Friday, February 7, from 4-7 p.m. Elks services will be held at 7 p.m. prior to the memorial service.

Please visit www.hendersonvanatta.com to leave a message of condolence for the family.
Published in the Advocate from Feb. 2 to Feb. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Arthur's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Henderson-Van Atta-Stickle
Download Now